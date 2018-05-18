BWW TV: Watch a Sneak Peek of Paper Mill Playhouse's HALF TIME in Rehearsal!

Paper Mill Playhouse will soon present the East Coast premiere of Half Time, a new musical, with book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Nell Benjamin and additional music by Marvin Hamlisch and Ester Dean.

The newest addition to this stellar cast is Tony award winner and Broadway legend Donna McKechnie (A Chorus Line) who with this all-star cast will tell the uplifting true story of ten New Jersey seniors with extraordinary dreams.

Half Time begins performances Thursday, May 31, 2018, for a limited engagement through Sunday, July 1, 2018, at Paper Mill Playhouse. Half Time is produced in association with Dori Berinstein and Bill Damaschke.

Half Time will be directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell and co-choreographed by Nick Kenkel with music direction by Charlie Alterman. The cast will feature previously announced five-time Emmy nominee Georgia Engel ("The Mary Tyler Moore Show," The Drowsy Chaperone) and Tony and Emmy Award winner Lillias White (The Life, "Sesame Street") along with André De Shields (The Wiz, The Full Monty, Ain't Misbehavin'). Half Time is based on the motion picture "Gotta Dance", directed, written and produced by Dori Berinstein.

Below, we're taking you inside rehearsal for a sneak peek of "Swagger!"

