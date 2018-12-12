BWW TV: Watch Norm Lewis Sing an OLIVER! Classic from NUTCRACKER COOL at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Dec. 12, 2018  

Norm Lewis is BACK at Feinstein's/54 Below (December 17-22) for his 4th consecutive year, in a unique holiday residency with more new music, more fun, and more GUESTS! Once again, it's the hottest Christmas Party in town with Norm and his swingin' band, including Perry Cavari and George Farmer, led by Musical DirectorJoseph Joubert and directed by his longtime pal, Richard Jay-Alexander.

This year's show will also coincide with the release of The Norm Lewis Christmas Album, as both the debut holiday recording and the show promise to have some real surprises and special material. Norm not only brings his talents and glorious voice to the stage each year, but always includes his audiences by sharing special moments, stories, and even Christmas gifts. This year will be no different.

Come see one of Broadway's most sought after leading men wrap his warmth and magic around holiday classics, showtunes, and pop music, in an evening like no other.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style.

Watch below as he gives us a special sneak peek of "Where Is Love" from this year's show!

BWW TV: Watch Norm Lewis Sing an OLIVER! Classic from NUTCRACKER COOL at Feinstein's/54 Below!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles






From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: Watch Norm Lewis Sing an OLIVER! Classic from NUTCRACKER COOL at Feinstein's/54 Below!
  • BWW TV: Watch Highlights of Bryan Cranston & More in NETWORK on Broadway!
  • BWW TV: Dove Cameron & Company Celebrate a Totally Awesome Opening of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL!
  • BWW TV: It's a Beautiful Life! Watch Highlights from CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL!
  • BWW TV: It's His Petersburg Now! Cody Simpson Talks Stepping In as ANASTASIA's New Dmitry
  • BWW TV: MEAN GIRLS and WICKED Continue the Holiday Season at Broadway Under the Stars- Watch the Performances!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
    Â  Â 



      SHARE