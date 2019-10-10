BWW TV: Watch Jay McGuiness and Kimberley Walsh Sing 'We're Gonna Be Fine' from BIG

Based on the smash-hit movie starring Tom Hanks, Big The Musical is only on for three more weeks at the Dominion Theatre, closing on 2 November 2019. Below, watch as Jay McGuiness (Josh Baskin) and Kimberley Walsh (Susan Lawrence) sing 'We're Gonna Be Fine'.



BIG is a joyous, heart-warming musical about 12 year-old Josh Baskin who longs to be big. When a mysterious Zoltar machine grants his wish, he finds himself trapped inside an adult's body and he is forced to live and work in a grown-up world, but his childlike innocence has a transforming effect on the adults he encounters.



With music by David Shire and lyrics by Richard Maltby, Big The Musical has a book by John Weidman and direction and choreography by Morgan Young. It is produced by Michael Rose, Damien Sanders and Paul Gregg for Encore Theatre Productions Limited.





