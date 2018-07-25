BWW TV: Watch Highlights from Savion Glover-Helmed DON'T BOTHER ME, I CAN'T COPE at Encores! Off-Center

Encores! Off-Center will close out its 2018 season this week (July 25 - 28) at New York City Center with Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope, starring Rheaume Crenshaw, Dayna Dantzler, Aisha de Haas, James T. Lane, and Wayne Pretlow. The ensemble includes Alexandria Bradley, Marshall L. Davis Jr., CK Edwards, Jeffry Foote, Shonica Gooden, Nina Hudson, Marla McReynolds, and Amber Barbee Pickens.

Micki Grant and Vinnette Carroll's Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope (1971) is a radical and irreverent protest cycle that laid bare the political issues facing the African American community when it first premiered at the Ford's Theatre in Washington D.C. The showcontinued to raise voices for change in its Philadelphia and New York productions through a lively mix of song and dance, and a score by Grant that includes gospel, jazz, soul, calypso, and rock. It ran over 1,000 performances on Broadway, earning four Tony Award nominations, and winning an Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, as well as a Grammy Award for Best Score from an Original Cast Show Album.

Tony Award-winner Savion Glover (Bring in 'Da Noise, Bring in 'Da Funk) directs and choreographs the Off-Center revival, with music direction by Annastasia Victory. Check out highlights below!

