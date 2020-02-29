BWW TV: Thomas Schumacher Reveals What's Up Next with Disney on Broadway and How the Shows Go On!

Five Broadway shows of the past and three of the present all have one man in common... Thomas Schumacher. As the president and producer of Disney Theatrical Group, Schumacher has quickly become one of the most influential voices on Broadway, overseeing the development, creation, and execution of all Disney live entertainment around the globe.

His latest project? The third edition of his book, How Does the Show Go On?. "There is an extraordinary collection of people that it takes to make a show and to make the community of a show- whether its onstage, front of house, back of house, and the people who don't even appear in the theatre, like press and marketing," explains Schumacher. "All of that was exciting to me and I wanted to make sure that the book represented all of it."

Filled with detailed explanations, captivating illustrations, and entertaining trivia, this clearly written, lively, and uniquely designed book offers a comprehensive introduction to the world of the theater from the box office to backstage, and beyond. Readers enter via the front door, where the people and activities of the "front of house" can be examined. And then it's on to the behind-the-scenes magic of the "back of house" is revealed.

Using the successful array of Disney's shows as examples, readers encounter the people, places, occupations, and equipment of the theater world, and have the opportunity to investigate them all. From the box office and the usher staff to the dressing rooms and the backstage doorman, the reader may wander at will within this one-of-a-kind world, discovering the wonders of theater all along the way.

While overseeing Disney's currently running Broadway shows (Frozen, Aladdin, and The Lion King), Schumacher is also busy shepherding Disney's next projects: Hercules, Aida, and The Princess Bride. Watch below as he sits with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to chat all about the book and the progress of Disney's next projects!





