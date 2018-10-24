BWW TV: The Wizarding World of PUFFS is Now on BroadwayHD

Calling all you wizards out there, Puffs is now streaming on BroadwayHD! The smash off-Broadway sensation was filmed live at New World Stages in 2018, marking the first time in theatrical history a show will be available to stream online while simultaneously running in New York. The New York Times proclaims Puffs, "A FAST-PACED ROMP through the 'Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.' For Potter enthusiasts who are eager to revisit that world, 'PUFFS' exudes a jovial, winking fondness for all things Harry!"

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs... who just happened to be there too. This clever and inventive play gives you a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children. Alongside them are the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal outsiders with a thing for badgers "who are so lovable and relatable, you'll leave the theater wishing they were in the stories all along" (Hollywood Life). Their epic journey takes the classic story to new places and reimagines what a boy wizard hero can be.

Since launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway-caliber productions to theater fans all over the world. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering Broadway to all through an unprecedented theater experience.

In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to a library of over 190 theater productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes - or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!