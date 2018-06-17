KID CRITICS
Click Here for More Articles on KID CRITICS

BWW TV: The Kid Critics Weigh In on the 72nd Annual Tony Awards!

Jun. 17, 2018  

It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given Broadway show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! BroadwayWorld continues KID CRITICS, a series that gives parents and children alike a kid's perspective on Broadway's hottest shows.

We are continuing the series with Tai (11), Isabella (13), and Charles (10), who tuned in for the 72nd Annual Tony Awards last weekend. Curious about what they thought about the ceremony? Find out below!

The American Theatre Wing's 72nd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, aired live from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night, honoring theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway and wrapping up the 2017-18 awards season

BWW TV: The Kid Critics Weigh In on the 72nd Annual Tony Awards!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles


From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: From The Winners to The Students- Advice for This Year's Jimmy Awards Nominees!
  • BWW TV: Armie Hammer, Josh Charles & More Explain What STRAIGHT WHITE MEN Is All About!
  • BWW TV: Watch a Preview of the Cast of Irish Rep's ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER
  • BWW TV: Watch Highlights of Chukwudi Iwuji, Corey Stoll & More in OTHELLO at Shakespeare in the Park!
  • BWW TV: The Kid Critics Weigh In on the 72nd Annual Tony Awards!
  • BWW TV: Richard Jay-Alexander Chats with Olivier & Tony Award Winner Frances Ruffelle About LES MIZ and So Much More!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       