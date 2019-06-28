BWW TV: The Creation Myth Gets a Punk Rock Retelling in a Sneak Peek of LEAVING EDEN at NYMF

Now in its sixteenth year, the The New York Musical Festival will take place July 8th through August 4th with Mainstage productions at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center, Readings at The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Rehearsal Studio, and Concerts at the Laurie Beechman Theatre, all on West 42nd Street in New York City. Scott Pyne serves as NYMF Executive Director and West Hyler serves as Producing Artistic Director. For a full line-up of 2019 NYMF productions, visit: http://www.nymf.org

Earlier this week, the cast and creative team of the new musical LEAVING EDEN gave a special sneak peek of the upcoming show. Go inside the big day with us below!

LEAVING EDEN features a book & lyrics by Jenny Waxman; music by Ben Page and additional music by Ada Westfall. Woman and Man will never be the same. In the beginning God created man and woman; Adam and Lilith. Lilith has some questions, Adam has some rules, and in a modern metropolis, Eve must deal with a mess of her own creation. Leaving Eden is a punk-rock creation myth that asks: Is there wisdom in the Garden? And will we have to leave Eden to really know?





