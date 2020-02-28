BWW TV: The Cast and Creatives of NOLLYWOOD DREAMS Meet the Press

Nollywood Dreams begins performances on Thursday, March 19th, 2020, in the Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (511 West 52nd Street), with official opening night set for Monday, April 13th.

The cast and creatives of Nollywood Dreams recently met the press and chatted with us about the show. Check out the video below!

Nollywood Dreams is written by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Saheem Ali. The cast features Charlie Hudson III, Nana Mensah, SANDRA OKUBOYEJO, Ade Otukoya, Emana Rachelle, and Zenzi Williams.

It's the 1990s and in Lagos, Nigeria, the Nollywood film industry is exploding and taking the world by storm. Ayamma (SANDRA OKUBOYEJO) dreams of stardom while working at her parents' travel agency alongside her lovable and celebrity-obsessed sister Dede (Nana Mensah). When Ayamma lands an audition for a new film by Gbenga Ezie (Charlie Hudson, III), Nigeria's hottest director, she comes head-to-head with Gbenga's former leading lady, Fayola (Emana Rachelle). Tensions flare just as sparks start flying between Ayamma, the aspiring ingénue, and Wale (Ade Otukoya), Nollywood's biggest heartthrob, in this hilarious new play about dreaming big.

Nollywood Dreams marks Bioh's return to MCC Theater, and debut at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, after the 2017 premiere and 2018 remount of her critically acclaimed play, School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play. Bioh's School Girls... has gone on to dozens of productions across the country and was aired on PBS's "Theater Close-Up" this past summer.





