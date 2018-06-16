BWW TV: Stephen Bogardus, John Cudia & Melissa Errico Give a Sneak Peek of Irish Rep's ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER

Irish Repertory Theatre's On a Clear Day You Can See Forever begins performances tonight, June 15! The show stars Tony Award-nominee Stephen Bogardus (Bright Star), John Cudia (The Phantom of the Opera), and Tony Award-nominee Melissa Errico (Finian's Rainbow). ON A CLEAR DAY features music by Burton Laneand book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner.

Directed by Charlotte Moore (Finian's Rainbow), ON A CLEAR DAY begins performances tonight, June 15, 2018 at Irish Rep Theatre (132 West 22nd Street) on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage, with an opening night set for June 28, for a run through August 12, 2018.

Daisy Gamble is a woman of extrasensory talents - she sings and flowers bloom, and she always knows where you've placed your keys - but it's her smoking habit that leads her to Dr. Mark Bruckner, a psychiatrist who will attempt to hypnotize her addiction away. In Daisy, Dr. Bruckner discovers the case - and perhaps the love - of his life as he unlocks Daisy's past self, an 18th century British aristocrat named Melinda Welles. Mark becomes increasingly enamored of Melinda as he watches her relive her great love affair with Edward Moncrief. All is going well until Mark decides to publish his findings, and Daisy realizes she's been unwittingly along for the ride!

We're bringing you a sneak peek of the cast in action below!

