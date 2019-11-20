BWW TV: OKLAHOMA! Celebrates Grammy Nominations And New Vinyl Album

Click Here for More Articles on OKLAHOMA!

The cast of "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" celebrated today their 2020 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.

The Tony-winning company was also were happy to preview the vinyl of the album which will be on sale starting Friday, November 22nd exclusively at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon.com, released by Decca Broadway.

Oklahoma! is the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. The show also received a Tony Award® in the Best Featured Actress of a Musical category for Ali Stroker's performance as Ado Annie.

Seventy-five years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before, reorchestrated and reimagined for the 21st century.

Oklahoma! features music by Richard Rodgers and a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on the play Green Grow the Lilacs by Lynn Riggs, with original dances by Agnes de Mille.

The cast features Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Damon Daunno as Curly, Mary Testa as Aunt Eller, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, James Davis as Will Parker, Will Brill as Ali Hakim, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Anthony Cason as Cord and Will Mann as Mike. Gabrielle Hamilton performs the Dream Ballet.





