BWW TV: Looking Back At Harry Connick Jr.'s Opening Night In ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER

Harry Connick Jr. is making his official return to Broadway tonight with the opening night of Harry Connick, Jr. - A Celebration of Cole Porter. To celebrate, we're looking back at his turn in Broadway's On a Clear Day You Can See Forever opposite Tony winner Jessie Mueller. Check out the video below to get a peek inside the show's opening night festivities, including a special peek at Jessie's first time ever meeting Harry's former co-star Kelli O'Hara!

On a Clear Day You Can See Forever opened at Broadway's St. James Theatre on December 11, 2011 following previews that began on November 12, 2011. With a Tony-nominated score by Burton Lane (music) and Alan Jay Lerner (lyrics) enhanced with classics from their film scores for On A Clear Day You Can See Forever (1970) and Royal Wedding (1951), a new book by Peter Parnell based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, the musical is reconceived and directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter.

Love blooms in unexpected places in the delightful, newly imagined world of On a Clear Day You Can See Forever. Still in love with his deceased wife, Dr. Mark Bruckner (Harry Connick, Jr.), a dashing psychiatrist and professor, unknowingly takes on the case of his life with David Gamble, a quirky young florists' assistant. While putting David under hypnosis to help him quit smoking so he can move in with his perfect boyfriend Warren, Dr. Bruckner stumbles upon what he believes to be David's former self - a dazzling and self-possessed 1940's jazz singer Melinda Wells. Instantly intrigued by Melinda, Dr. Bruckner finds himself swept up in the pursuit of an irresistible (and impossible) love affair with this woman from another time and place, who may or may not have ever existed.

The production starred Harry Connick Jr. as Dr. Mark Bruckner, David Turner as David Gamble, Jessie Mueller, in her Broadway debut, as Melinda Wells, Kerry O'Malley as Sharone, Drew Gehling as Warren, Sarah Stiles as Muriel, Paul O'Brien, Heather Ayers, Lori Wilner, Benjamin Eakeley, Alex Ellis, Tyler Maynard, Kendal Hartse, Grasan Kingsberry, Zachary Prince, Alysha Umphress, Philip Hoffman, Sean Allan Krill, Patrick O'Neill, and Christianne Tisdale.





Related Articles