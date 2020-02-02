BWW TV: Looking Back At GROUNDHOG DAY's Opening Night

Who is that emerging from his borough? Today, February 2nd, officially marks Groundhog Day, the annual holiday that celebrates the legendary groundhog Punxsutawney Phil. In honor of the occasion, we're looking back at the musical adaptation of the classic movie, Groundhog Day. Check out the video below to see stars Andy Karl, Barrett Doss, and more celebrating the opening night of the Tony-nominated production!

Groundhog Day won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical and was nominated for seven Tony Awards including Best Musical. The Broadway production opened on April 17, 2017 and closed on September 17, 2017, following 176 performances and 32 previews.

Groundhog Day tells the story of Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again. But when he gets to know associate TV producer Rita (Barrett Doss), he discovers that a day of second, third and fourth chances just might bring him the promise of a lifetime. It's a classic boy meets girl... boy meets girl... boy meets girl story.

Groundhog Day starred Andy Karl as Phil Connors and Barrett Doss as Rita Hanson. They led an ensemble cast that featured Rebecca Faulkenberry, John Sanders, Andrew Call, Raymond J. Lee,Heather Ayers, Kevin Bernard, Gerard Canonico, Rheaume Crenshaw, Michael Fatica, Katy Geraghty, Camden Gonzales, Jordan Grubb, Taylor Iman Jones, Tari Kelly, Josh Lamon, Joseph Medeiros, Sean Montgomery, William Parry, Jenna Rubaii, Vishal Vaidya, Travis Waldschmidt, andNatalie Wisdom.





