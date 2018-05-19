2018 AWARDS SEASON
BWW TV: Hangin' with the Creative Nominees for the 2018 Drama Desk Awards!

May. 19, 2018  

Awards season continues! Just last week Drama Desk nominees gathered at the Hotel Edison's Friedman's (W. 47th Street) to meet for the first time. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special occasion and we're taking you inside the event with the creative nominees below!

In keeping with the Drama Desk's mission, nominators considered shows that opened on Broadway, Off Broadway and Off Off Broadway during the 2017-2018 New York Theater season. Eligibility and award category designations for the productions under consideration this season were determined by the Drama Desk Board of Directors with recommendations from the Nominating Committee.

In determining eligibility of The Band's Visit, which ran Off Broadway last season, the nominating committee considered only those elements that constituted new work. For all other eligible productions, nominations are consistent with opening night credits.

15 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
