BWW TV: First Look At Tom Stoppard's THE HARD PROBLEM at Lincoln Center Theater!

Lincoln Center Theater presents The Hard Problem, a new play by Tom Stoppard, directed by Jack O'Brien.

In Tom Stoppard's The Hard Problem, Hilary is a young psychology researcher at the Krohl Institute for Brain Science where psychology and biology meet. If there is nothing but matter, what is consciousness? This is "the hard problem" facing science, and for Hilary the possibility of genuine altruism, without a hidden Darwinian self-interest, depends on the answer. Meanwhile she is nursing a private sorrow. She needs a miracle and is prepared to pray for one.

The production features Eshan Bay, Adelaide Clemens, John Patrick Doherty, Nina Grollman, Katie Beth Hall, Eleanor Handley, Olivia Hebert, Sagar Kiran, Chris O'Shea, Madeleine Pace, Robert Petkoff, Tara Summers, Jon Tenney, Baylen Thomas, Kim N. Wong, and Karoline Xu. The Hard Problem began performances Thursday, October 25 and opened Monday, November 19 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater (150 West 65 Street).

Check out new footage of the show below!

