BWW TV Exclusive: WISCO QUEENS Takes Over at Broadway Sessions!

Recently Broadway Sessions welcomed the cast of the hilarious new musical web series WISCO QUEENS. Our audience enjoyed sneak peeks of the series on the big screen as well as performances from the talented cast. Enjoy performances by Drew Seeley, Jenna Leigh Green, Katie Goffman, Rose Pedone, Tim Ewing, De'lon Grant and more. We also enjoyed a very special performances by Blake McIvor and up and comer Jessica Lieberman. Enjoy highlights here!

