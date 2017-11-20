BWW TV Exclusive: WISCO QUEENS Takes Over at Broadway Sessions!

Broadway Sessions
WISCO QUEENS Takes Over at Broadway Sessions!

Nov. 20, 2017  

Recently Broadway Sessions welcomed the cast of the hilarious new musical web series WISCO QUEENS. Our audience enjoyed sneak peeks of the series on the big screen as well as performances from the talented cast. Enjoy performances by Drew Seeley, Jenna Leigh Green, Katie Goffman, Rose Pedone, Tim Ewing, De'lon Grant and more. We also enjoyed a very special performances by Blake McIvor and up and comer Jessica Lieberman. Enjoy highlights here!

Join us at Broadway Sessions every Thursday night at The Laurie Beechman Theatre.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySessions.net. You can follow BROADWAY SESSIONS on Twitter and Instagram, @bwaysessions.

