BWW TV Exclusive: The Great Facts of THE GREAT SOCIETY- Grantham Coleman on Martin Luther King, Jr.

It takes a cast of 19 to bring the epic story of LBJ to life eight times a week at the Vivian Beaumont theatre. Led by the great stage and screen actor Brian Cox, the company of Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society takes on more than fifty characters between them, retelling the tale of one of the most complicated periods in American history.

Capturing Johnson's attempts to build a just society for all, The Great Society follows his triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.

BroadwayWorld is checking in with the cast to uncover some little known facts about the political giants they play onstage. Today, watch as Grantham Coleman gives us a lesson on Martin Luther King Jr.

Grantham Coleman just completed a hugely successful run of The Public Theater's Much Ado About Nothing, which Kenny Leon directed for Shakespeare in the Park. He most recently performed in the Los Angeles Disney Hall production of William Shakespeare's The Tempest alongside the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra immediately following a hugely successful run of Center Theatre Group's production of the Pulitzer Prize winning drama, Sweat. Previously, Grantham shot the role of famed Black Panther, Bobby Seale, in Benedict Andrew's upcoming film Against All Enemies in which he stars opposite Kirsten Stewart, Anthony Mackie, and Zazie Beatz. He received amazing reviews as Shakespeare's Danish prince in The Old Globe's production of Hamlet. Several other notable appearances include the Bad Robot-produced Hulu mini-series 11/22/63 alongside James Franco, which is based on Stephen King's novel and Buzzer at The Public Theatre in New York City.





