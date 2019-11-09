BWW TV Exclusive: The Great Facts of THE GREAT SOCIETY- Brian Dykstra on Stanley Levison

It takes a cast of 19 to bring the epic story of LBJ to life eight times a week at the Vivian Beaumont theatre. Led by the great stage and screen actor Brian Cox, the company of Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society takes on more than fifty characters between them, retelling the tale of one of the most complicated periods in American history.

Capturing Johnson's attempts to build a just society for all, The Great Society follows his triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.

BroadwayWorld is checking in with the cast to uncover some little known facts about the political giants they play onstage. Today, watch as Brian Dykstra gives us a lesson on Stanley Levison.

Dykstra's Broadway credits include: Lucky Guy. Most recent regional: "King John" in King John, "Pete Rose" (Banned From Baseball), "Torvald" (Doll's House Part 2), "Rooster Byron" (Jerusalem), "LBJ" (All The Way), "Heisenberg" (Copenhagen), "Eddie Carbon" (A View From The Bridge), "Rothko" (Red), "Sir Toby Belch" (Twelfth Night). Film & TV: "Bull," "Chappelle's Show," "Knight and Day," "Freedomland," "Big Dogs," "The Tick," "Poor Behavior." Playwright: Education, Hiding Behind Comets, Clean Alternatives, The Two Of You, Strangerhorse, and four one-man shows. Currently: A musical adaptation of The Learned Ladies with composer Ray Leslee, and another musical about a voodoo troupe who happen across what they consider to be the most racist town in America and decide to harvest a soul, called Crazy, Make Crazy with composer Terry Delsing. Also, HBO def Poetry.





Related Articles