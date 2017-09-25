BWW TV Exclusive: Swing Nation Steps Up to the Mic at Broadway Sessions!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Sessions

Swings are the super heroes of Broadway, plain and simple. This last week at Sessions, we put the spotlight on these magical unicorns of Broadway. You'll be blown away by performances from Dear Evan Hansen's Garrett Long, Book of Mormon's Matthew Marks and Keziah John-Paul, Cats and Newsies alum Aaron J. Albano, Aladdin's Lauryn Ciardullo, Beautiful and Motown's Nicholas Ryan, Miss Saigon's Viveca Chow, Avenue Q's Jed Resnick and Imari Hardon, Anastasia's Kathryn Boswell and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory's Michael Williams. We also enjoyed performances by Rising Stars Mackenzie Messick and Jose Plaza. ENJOY these incredible talents!

Join us this week for our once monthly, ALL OPEN MIC PARTY!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySessions.net. You can follow BROADWAY SESSIONS on Twitter and Instagram, @bwaysessions.

