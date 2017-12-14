BWW TV Exclusive: Meet the New Boys of JERSEY BOYS- Cory Jeacoma

The Tony, Grammy & Olivier Award-Winning Best Musical Jersey Boys is making its off-Broadway return this season at New World Stages. Meet Cory Jeacoma who will play Bob Gaudio in the off-Broadway mounting of the show below!

Cory is stoked to bring Gaudio back to NYC after recently finishing the tour of Jersey Boys. Regional: Fulton Theatre and Maine State Music Theatre. He also participated in Lincoln Center's Sinatra Centennial Concert. Pace University Musical Theatre '16.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

