BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions is Head Over Heels for Peppermint, Alexandra Socha, Jeremy Kushnier & More!

The cast of Head Over Heels sang Broadway Sessions into it's 11th year recently for the long running shows season premiere. RuPauls' Drag Race standout Peppermint (Pythio in Head Over Heels) co-hosted the night, which featured musical selections celebrating queer love, life and inclusion. Enjoy these highlights and join us at Broadway Sessions this week as we welcome the cast of Desperate Measures.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

