BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Opens Up the Mic to Celebrate Pride!

We couldn't very well end our 10th season without celebrating pride! And what better way to celebrate than with an Open Mic having friends new and old come wave their freak flags high! In true Pride fashion, we had a few special guests including Broadway Sessions favorite Anthony Fett who came complete with costume changes and Cheryl Stern, Michael Bartoli, Sarah Corey, Ravi Roth from the Off-Broadway Musical, A Letter To Harvey Milk. We also took a moment to celebrate our very own Ben D Cameron on his 40th birthday, by asking him by asking the infamous scientifically formulated list of 20 questions.

Join us this week for a sneak peek of some shows from this years NYMF festival and opportunities to win tickets!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

Related Articles