BWW TV: Dancin' Duo Chita Rivera and Tommy Tune Get Ready to Hit the Road for JUST IN TIME!

Chita Rivera and Tommy Tune will hit the road this fall for CHITA & TUNE - Just in Time. Fans of the iconic duo will now have the opportunity of seeing these acclaimed performers in New Jersey, Oklahoma, Texas, New York, Florida, Arizona and California beginning September 16.

CHITA & TUNE - Just in Time is a unique concert event that pairs two of Broadway's most revered legends. Chita Rivera and Tommy Tune collectively have won 12 Tony Awards and this iconic Broadway coupling is guaranteed to razzle dazzle audiences everywhere.

Chita Rivera has won two Tony Awards as Best Leading Actress in a Musical and received eight additional Tony nominations for an exceptional 10 Tony nominations. Her career is highlighted by starring roles in West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie, The Rink (Tony Award), Chicago, Jerry's Girls, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award), The Visit and the original Broadway casts of Guys and Dolls, Can-Can, Seventh Heaven and Mr. Wonderful. She was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009 by President Barack Obama. In 2002 she received the coveted Kennedy Center Honor becoming the first Hispanic woman ever chosen to receive this award.

Tommy Tune has enchanted audiences for decades with his charisma, vision, and innovation. He has been honored with 10 Tony Awards recognizing him as an outstanding performer, choreographer, and director: Best Actor in a Musical for My One and Only, Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Seesaw, Best Choreography for A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine, My One and Only, Grand Hotel and The Will Rogers Follies, and Best Direction of a Musical for Nine, Grand Hotel and The Will Rogers Follies. In 2015 he was the recipient of the Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

Click here for a complete list of tour dates and catch a special interview with the duo below!

Related Articles