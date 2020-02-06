BWW TV: Check Out New Video of Broadway-Aimed AMERICANO! at Phoenix Theatre Company

The Broadway-aimed musical Americano!, inspired by the life of DREAMer and community organizer Tony Valdovinos will run from January 29 - February 23 at Phoenix, Arizona's The Phoenix Theatre Company.

Americano! features Sean Ewing (Broadway's West Side Story, Amazing Grace) as Tony Valdovinos, leading a company including Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda, Maria Amorocho, Edgar Lopez, Alyssa Gomez, Joseph Cannon, Justin Figueroa, Michael Scott, Sonia Rodriguez Wood, Anson Romney, Chris Eriksen, Joseph Cavasos, Matravius Avent, Jessie Jo Pauley, Shani Barrett, Nicholas Flores, Ricco Machado-Torres, Lucas Coatney, Anne-Lise Koyabe, Tarnim Bybee, Cole Newburg, Elyssa Blonder and Aidan Lutton.

With America once again embroiled in heated debates about immigration, Americano! is the true story - the life, the challenges, and the trials - of Tony Valdovinos, a DREAMer brought to America by his parents when he was two years old. Inspired by 9/11, Tony walked into a Marine Corps recruitment office visiting Camelback High School in Phoenix on his 18th birthday to enlist, only to discover his parents hadn't told him he was an undocumented immigrant. But he didn't give up on serving the only country he had ever known-he did it in alternatively powerful ways instead. Americano! casts a deeply human light on what it means to be a DREAMer, at a time when the U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to rule on their fate in June, 2020.





