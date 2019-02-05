Click Here for More Articles on NEW YORK CITY
BWW TV: Charles Busch Connects to His New York Roots in His Latest Show at Feinstein's/54 Below
Tony nominee and MAC Award winner Charles Busch, one of the leading playwrights and entertainers of our time, has created an exciting night of songs and stories in celebration of his early years as an artist in New York City called NATIVE NEW YORKER. Busch will be accompanied by music director Tom Judson.
I sat down with Busch for a fun and sparkly chat on the Feinstein's/54 Below stage. Check out the video below!
Charles Busch's NATIVE NEW YORKER will play at Feinstein's/54 Below at 7:00 PM from February 6-8 with an encore performance on February 27. For tickets and information, visit www.54below.com or call 646-476-3551.
