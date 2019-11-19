BWW TV: Celebrate A CHRISTMAS STORY's Anniversary With a Look Back at Opening Night!

Ralphie is coming to the rescue because it's the the seventh anniversary of A Christmas Story The Musical coming to Broadway! To celebrate us counting down to Christmas, we're looking back at the show's opening night at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, with the official Broadway debut of the now Oscar, Tony, and Grammy-winning songwriting duo of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Check out the video below to see the pair alongside John Bolton, Dan Lauria, Erin Dilly, and more!

A Christmas Story, The Musical, based on the 1983 movie perennial, arrived on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre just in time for the 2012 holiday season, opening on November 19th 2012 and playing an eight-week limited engagement through December 30.

A Christmas Story, The Musical starred Dan Lauria as Jean Shepherd, John Bolton as The Old Man, Tony Award nominee Erin Dilly as Mother, Johnny Rabe as Ralphie, Zac Ballard as little brother Randy, Caroline O'Connor as school teacher Miss Shields,Eddie Korbich as Santa Claus and Joe West plays Ralphie at certain performances. The ensemble features Tia Altinay, John Babbo, Charissa Bertels, Grace Capeless, Zoe Considine, Andrew Cristi, Mathew deGuzman, Thay Floyd, George Franklin, Nick Gaswirth, Mark Ledbetter, Jose Luaces, Jack Mastrianni, Mara Newbery, Lindsay O'Neil, Sarah Min-Kyung Park, J.D. Rodriguez,Analise Scarpaci, Lara Seibert, Jeremy Shinder, Luke Spring, Beatrice Tulchin, Kirsten Wyatt, and Pete and Lily as the rambunctious Bumpus Hounds.

America's #1 holiday movie came to hilarious life onstage when A Christmas Story, The Musical launched a tour in 2011 that culminated in a critically successful run in Chicago. The musical features a bright holiday score by composer/lyricist team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a witty book by Joseph Robinette based on the writings of radio humorist Jean Shepherd and the 1983 holiday film favorite. Tony Award winner John Rando directs the production with Warren Carlyle choreographing.





