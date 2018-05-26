BWW TV: Broadway's Gotta Dance! Go Inside the Chita Rivera Awards with Tony Yazbeck, Sergio Trujillo & More!

Click Here for More Articles on 2018 AWARDS SEASON

The 2018 Chita Rivera Awards were handed out earlier this week at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, at a ceremony hosted by Orfeh and Andy Karl.

At this year's Chita Rivera Awards, actress, dancer, and choreographer Carmen de Lavallade received the second annual Lifetime Achievement Award, iconic composer John Kander received the Outstanding Contribution to Musical Theater as a Composer and legendary theater director and producer Harold Prince was presented with the SDC Director Award for Exemplary Collaboration with Choreographers.

Check out the full list of winners here and go behind the scenes with some of Broadway's greatest dancers below!

