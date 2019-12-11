BWW TV: Bobby Cannavale & Rose Byrne Get Ready to Bring MEDEA Into the 21st Century at BAM

In 2014, writer and director Simon Stone brought an exciting, new version of Euripides classic Medea to the Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, followed by a run at London's Barbican in 2019. Now, the play is coming to NYC.

Previews are set to begin for this US premiere on January 12 at BAM's Harvey Theater, starring Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Rose Byrne (Damages, Bridesmaids, Get Him to the Greek, You Can't Take It with You) and two-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale (Mauritius, The Motherf-er with the Hat).

How does this version of the classic compare to the original Greek tragedy? "You start to forget that there is a real event that takes place at the core of this [story]. And you start to wonder: is that something that happens in the real world? What is that myth based on in us?" asks Stone. "I started to realize that there is another aspect to it, which isn't Medea as a witch or a monster, but that you can find yourself at a crossroads in your life, as a woman who suddenly had aspects of her life taken away from her. That kind of isolation that she ends up in could drive her to do something like what she does."

Below, watch as Stone, Cannavale, Bryne and their co-star Dylan Baker take a break from rehearsals to tell us more about bringing the play to BAM!

