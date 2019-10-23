BWW TV: Actor and Playwright Extraordinaire Tracy Letts Tells Stories of Broadway and Beyond!

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tracy Letts is back on Broadway this season in a major way. Following his performance in Arthur Miller's All My Sons this past spring, he is trading in the stage for the script as the playwright for not one, but two new Broadway productions.

Just last week, Letts celebrated the opening night of Linda Vista- currently in a limited eight week run at Broadway's Hayes Theater. Linda Vista is a brutally comedic play about a 50-year-old divorcee in the throes of a mid-life spiral who starts on a path toward self-discovery-navigating blind dates, old friends, and new love.

In 2020, his play The Minutes, which premiered at Steppenwolf Theatre Company in 2017, will arrive on Broadway. Full of chicanery, back-stabbing, manipulation and perhaps some mistruths, the play refracts the current state of America and our politics through a town meeting in the very small fictional city of Big Cherry.

Below, watch as Letts chats with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about the projects he has both written and starred and recalls stories from his life onstage and off.





