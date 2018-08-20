BWW Social: Go Inside THE NEWSBOYS 5TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION CONCERT On BWW Today!

Go behind the scenes of THE NEWSBOYS 5TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION CONCERT at 54 Below tonight on BroadwayWorld's Instagram as former Newsies reunite to sing from the Alan Menken catalogue! Our coverage will begin around 7 PM EST.

After 4 sold-out reunion shows, come celebrate once again with the cast of Newsies at Feinstein's/54 Below. In honor of the 5th anniversary of this groundbreaking show's Broadway closing, the cast will be singing hits from Alan Menken's extensive catalogue. Expect to hear favorites from hit shows such as The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors, and of course, Newsies. There might even some hidden gems you've never heard before. Don't miss this one night only event!

Guests for the concert include Giuseppe Bausilio, Kevin Carolan, Caitlyn Caughell, Joshua Colley, Julian DeGuzman, Ben Fankhauser, Damon J. Gillespie, Stuart Marland, Madeline Trumble, Zachary Unger, Alex Wong, Iain Young, and Stuart Zagnit.

