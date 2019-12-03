BWW Readers Name Their Most Memorable Stage Door Experiences From Hamilton, Anastasia, and More!

We asked, and you answered! We recently asked BroadwayWorld readers to name the most memorable moments they've ever had at the stage door of a show. We've gathered some of the standout answers for you to enjoy, with hilarious and heartfelt interactions with cast members from shows including Hamilton, Mean Girls, Anastasia, and more. Head down memory lane with the responses below!

@ajackson6 on Instagram - "My first ever stage door when I saw Spongebob last year, and everyone was so nice!"

In March, my acting student son & I saw Glenda Jackson as King Lear. Having just finished a powerful, 3 1/2-hour performance, she came out filled with energy & gratitude for everyone who was waiting. And she gave Cameron some practical advice for when he starts his career. pic.twitter.com/dWzywfhExm - Mike Nalley (@TheAisShort) December 3, 2019

@cm18141 on Instagram - "Christy Altomare sang happy birthday to me after Anastasia"

My best friend and I saw the Lightning Thief when it was touring. Stage door was normal but it was my first time doing it and best friend's first time doing it which I thought was pretty cool and it made feel more special! pic.twitter.com/c9dk4fiNC0 - Aria?? (@aria_mcd) December 3, 2019

First time I saw Hamilton was in NYC two years ago. Donald Webber Jr was my first Lafayette/Jefferson. I thanked him for his performance & how this was my first time at Hamilton. He asked me how long I had my tickets & I said 8 months. He gave me a high five & said "you made it"! - Yvette (@atleve) December 3, 2019

There's been some good ones but meeting @StefunnyStyles after Kiss Me Kate stands out in my mind. She knew I was coming and recognized me outside. I got to give her fan art I had done and it was just one of the most personable experiences I had ever had - Amanda Jean ? #dressember (@ajlthomas) December 3, 2019

@talirauner on Instagram - "Danielle Wade told me she killed the way my hair was dyed"

My first time watching @HaileyKilgore stage door after one of her earliest Once On This Island performances. As a mom, there is nothing more special than seeing your child achieve her dream and be so appreciated for it! - Becky Kilgore (@BeckyKilgore12) December 2, 2019

@baileyjodorr on Instagram - "When I met Mariah Rose Faith in the Mean Girls tour! I almost started crying!"

When I finally got to tell auntie @QueenLesli how brilliant she is on and off stage. This was after her excellent turn as Esmeralda at @SacMusicals 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame.' pic.twitter.com/rAHftwrBMu - Marc Gonzalez (@marcgtheater) December 1, 2019 @gay_in_sakaar on Instagram - "The kids for the touring cast of The Sound of Music were so nice and made us feel welcome!" When I stagedoored at @BeetlejuiceBway, @ABrightMonster brought his dog Kevin out for the people at the stagedoor and was shushing people so they don't scare the lil pup, it was a very gentle and adorable moment!! ?? pic.twitter.com/Vwz3ZmmIUW - Megan loves George Snowmiser (@simplesalazar) December 3, 2019 I stage-doored @BoysBandBway and @tucwatkins came out. I told him I was a big One Life to Liver back in the day and reminisced that he gave his liver on the show! That whole stage door experience start to finish was the funnest one I've done. - Lynn (@Onelifetoliver) December 3, 2019 @stunt_potato on Instagram - "I got to meet my role model. Christy Altomare, at my first Broadway show. It was incredible." One night in 1984 I met Leslie Uggams, Andrea McArdle, and Jerry Herman in the Curran Theatre's stage door alley after opening night of JERRY'S GIRLS in San Francisco. BONUS: Mary Martin suddenly appeared and joined our little group and she called me "Dear." ? - Scottland in SF (@slksfca) December 3, 2019

@bgins19 on Instagram - "Talking to Dennis Gough about the power of art after 2 show Angels day"

My daughter and I saw #Hamilton in 2017 we stage doored; Josh Groban was coming out after performing Great Comet.



he had about 5 people waiting for him.



There were over 50 of us for Hamilton.



He looked at us with a look that screamed, "What the hell? I'm Josh frickin' Groban!" - The Terrible Hook (@TheTerribleHook) December 3, 2019

@may_moo123 on Instagram - "Getting to meet my inspirations, other individuals of color on stage"

@notalljazz on Instagram - "Taylor Trench fangirled with me about DEH ... at the DEH stage door"

When Josh Groban was in the Great Comet ?. He and most of the cast came out after nearly every show, and took selfies and signed autographs for fans. - vicki victorious in 2018☄️♟ (@VivianMarkwell) December 3, 2019

@lauren.scott_1 on Instagram - "Getting to be in the presence of Jessica Vosk was everything I needed in life"

I've been to one stagedoor ever (at Be More Chill). I got my playbill signed with George Salazar, and asked him for a picture. I thought he stole my playbill at first, but he was just holding it to get it in the picture. - shine! (@heeres_shini) December 3, 2019

@bortz1128 on Instagram - "Meeting Jenn Collela and then going backstage and kiss the cod at CFA"

the night this pose became a tradition pic.twitter.com/udN64vhz3h - Becca Brown (@BeccaBTalksTV) December 1, 2019

.Stagedooring for @GreatCometBway & meeting all the great & talented cast members, including @joshgroban - Marie Freitas (@PTeach111) December 1, 2019

I went to NY alone, for the first time & from across the country for Anastasia. It was my 1st real broadway show. I told Christy and we both got emotional and she said "You did it. You're here. We're here.". we cried together, we hugged and took this photo? pic.twitter.com/0sbjnoczPp - Arielle (@ariellegarcia) December 3, 2019





