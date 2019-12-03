Readers Respond

BWW Readers Name Their Most Memorable Stage Door Experiences From Hamilton, Anastasia, and More!

We asked, and you answered! We recently asked BroadwayWorld readers to name the most memorable moments they've ever had at the stage door of a show. We've gathered some of the standout answers for you to enjoy, with hilarious and heartfelt interactions with cast members from shows including Hamilton, Mean Girls, Anastasia, and more. Head down memory lane with the responses below!

Want to be a pro next time you head to the stage door after a show? Check out our guide to all of the tips and tricks to have the best possible experience!

@ajackson6 on Instagram - "My first ever stage door when I saw Spongebob last year, and everyone was so nice!"

@cm18141 on Instagram - "Christy Altomare sang happy birthday to me after Anastasia"

@talirauner on Instagram - "Danielle Wade told me she killed the way my hair was dyed"

@baileyjodorr on Instagram - "When I met Mariah Rose Faith in the Mean Girls tour! I almost started crying!"

@gay_in_sakaar on Instagram - "The kids for the touring cast of The Sound of Music were so nice and made us feel welcome!"

@stunt_potato on Instagram - "I got to meet my role model. Christy Altomare, at my first Broadway show. It was incredible."

@bgins19 on Instagram - "Talking to Dennis Gough about the power of art after 2 show Angels day"

@may_moo123 on Instagram - "Getting to meet my inspirations, other individuals of color on stage"

@notalljazz on Instagram - "Taylor Trench fangirled with me about DEH ... at the DEH stage door"

@lauren.scott_1 on Instagram - "Getting to be in the presence of Jessica Vosk was everything I needed in life"

@bortz1128 on Instagram - "Meeting Jenn Collela and then going backstage and kiss the cod at CFA"



