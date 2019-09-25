BWW Readers Name Their Favorite High School Theatre Roles!

Click Here for More Articles on EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

We asked, and you answered! To celebrate the importance of arts in education, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to let us know which roles in their high school productions was their favorite to perform. We've now gathered some of the most popular answers for you to enjoy, with roles ranging from Fantine and Reno Sweeney to Peter Pan and Uncle Fester! Check them all out below!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Education Theatre Association conducted their yearly High School Play survey, which includes a look at the most produced musicals and plays in high school theatre. The top ten musicals included Annie, Wizard of Oz, Little Shop of Horrors, Seussical, Shrek, Cinderella, Into the Woods, The Little Mermaid, The Addams Family, and Beauty and the Beast. Several of the most popular answers below include roles from these shows, including Fiona in Shrek, Grace Farrell in Annie, Jean-Michael in Cinderella, Ariel in The Little Mermaid, The Beast in Beauty and the Beast, Morticia in The Addams Family, and the Giant in Into the Woods!

Dodger in Oliver without a second thought ! - Noah's Snail ? (@sweetcurline) September 25, 2019

@k_galvin19 on Instagram - "Mrs. Brill in Mary Poppins"

@joshuayukiah on Instagram - "I played Mark in RENT when I was in 11th grade. I'll never forget it."

@amandapanda521 on Instagram - "Ariel in The Little Mermaid!!!" @alyssa.jaffe on Instagram - "Maria in Sound of Music!!"

@kamrensutton on Instagram - "Jud Free in Oklahoma"

@bonano.miranda on Instagram - "Fiona in Shrek!"

My star turn as The Head Waiter in "She Loves Me" earning me a @BettyBuckley Award nomination ? pic.twitter.com/gKobye4lq6 - Raleigh Tyler (@RalTy) September 25, 2019

@baileyjodorr on Instagram - "Lucy in 13!!"

@laurenbrownie_ on Instagram - "Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes!!"

I played the maid in Blithe Spirit and it was a ton of fun!! ☺️ - emily / Flying Over Sunset (2020) Stan account (@laurensambrose) September 25, 2019

@jitson03 on Instagram - "Lina Lamont from Singin In The Rain!!!!"

@yoannarocks on Instagram - "Helga in Cabaret"

My favorite might be playing the Nancy to my best friend's Dodger pic.twitter.com/uVVLFhiHkr - nora ?? (@noraagnes) September 25, 2019

Heather Stovall in Hands on a Hardbody! pic.twitter.com/g2GMBfowj2 - goldfish (@0livia_vickers) September 25, 2019

@its_kenny17 on Instagram - "Big Bad Wolf in Shrek"

@alixpoage on Instagram - "The Giant in Into the Woods!"

i was olive ostrovsky in 25th annual putnam county spelling bee ! - selena (@SpoonfulsofBway) September 25, 2019

@ash17nn on Instagram - "Roger in RENT!!"

@emster_sings on Instagram - "Flounder - The Little Mermaid"

Queen Aggravain in Once Upon A Mattress ❤️? pic.twitter.com/mZ2thZPrcN - Shelbie T ♪ (@shelbieee28) September 25, 2019

@roantesta on Instagram - "(Gender Bent) Linus - You're a Good Man Charlie Brown"

@bbrysxn on Instagram - "George - The Wedding Singer"

madame thenardier! - christy ‎? ‎⎊ (@caitfairbaenks) September 25, 2019

@kraycasper.ta on Instagram - "Peter Pan!! It was magical!"

@casey_burke_official on Instagram - "Sarah Brown in Guys and Dolls"

@grace.alba42 on Instagram - "tanya in mamma mia!"

@hellomissheather on Instagram - "Milky White! Into the Woods!"

@raejcosplay on Instagram - "The Narrator in Joseph!"

Marty in Grease!! - Sam Rose✨ (@sam_rose98) September 25, 2019

@alana_hernley on Instagram - "Lilli Vanessi in Kiss Me Kate!"

@nickschiro00 on Instagram - "Beadle in Sweeney Todd or Jean-Michel in Cinderella"

@nainasharma_22 on Instagram - "Morticia in Addams Family!!"

@harmannika02 on Instagram - "Fastrada in Pippin!"

@casey.elena on Instagram - "Grace Farrell - Annie"

@amberquinnnn on Instagram - "I played Mae Peterson from Bye Bye Birdie and she was so fun!!"

@bella.grace.correa on Instagram - "Fantine in Les Miserables"

@liviagj31 on Instagram - "Jo - Little Women!"





Related Articles