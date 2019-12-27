Readers Respond

BWW Readers Name The Movies, TV Shows, and Books That Should Be Adapted For The Stage In The 2020s!

We asked, and you answered! With the decade coming to a close, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to name the recent films, televisions shows, and books that they would most like to see adapted for the stage in the 2020s. Now we've compiled some of the most popular answers for you to enjoy, including The Greatest Showman, Love Simon, and more. Take a trip down memory lane by checking it all out below!

LOVE, SIMON

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

TANGLED

THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY

ROCKETMAN

THE HANDMAID'S TALE

A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS

SHERLOCK

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

LA LA LAND

THE HELP

MOANA

MOONLIGHT

THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON

PERKS OF BEING A WALLFLOWER



