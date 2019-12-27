BWW Readers Name The Movies, TV Shows, and Books That Should Be Adapted For The Stage In The 2020s!

We asked, and you answered! With the decade coming to a close, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to name the recent films, televisions shows, and books that they would most like to see adapted for the stage in the 2020s. Now we've compiled some of the most popular answers for you to enjoy, including The Greatest Showman, Love Simon, and more. Take a trip down memory lane by checking it all out below!

LOVE, SIMON

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

The Greatest Showman! With #jessiemueller as Charity and @kealasettle as Lettie! - Emma-Isobel Murray (@EmmaaaMarieee) December 27, 2019

The greatest showman would make a bomb stage production - madison Ⓥ (@madisonskelton_) December 27, 2019

TANGLED

Tangled! It would be so fun! pic.twitter.com/q8M98ShyM5 - Rae The Christmas Elf ???‍♀️ (@hey_its_rae) December 27, 2019

Also Tangeld. Her hair strewn across the stage/theatre and just imagine "mother knows best" being sung by Heidi Blinkenstaf. Ahhh. I've dreamt of this a lot. Enchanted as well. - Kassandra Perez (@bKassandraPerez) December 27, 2019

THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG

the princess and the frog! ? ?? - olivia ; (@mckinleystaps) December 27, 2019

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY

ROCKETMAN

THE HANDMAID'S TALE

A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS

SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS!!! - entah (@partypoised) December 27, 2019

SHERLOCK

Sherlock would be really cool to be adapted to the stage. - layla K (@layla03779938) December 27, 2019

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

LA LA LAND

La La Land! - Max Hechtman (@Max_MHVP) December 27, 2019

THE HELP

MOANA

moana!!! imagine the lighting potential with the water effects - cara || 32 ? tros (@ev3nhansen) December 27, 2019

MOONLIGHT

THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON

Peanut Butter Falcon!! The perfect story to adapt with a lead with a disability!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/cbYh28Jp8v - Emily Kranking (@emilykranking) December 27, 2019

PERKS OF BEING A WALLFLOWER





Related Articles