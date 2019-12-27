BWW Readers Name The Movies, TV Shows, and Books That Should Be Adapted For The Stage In The 2020s!
We asked, and you answered! With the decade coming to a close, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to name the recent films, televisions shows, and books that they would most like to see adapted for the stage in the 2020s. Now we've compiled some of the most popular answers for you to enjoy, including The Greatest Showman, Love Simon, and more. Take a trip down memory lane by checking it all out below!
LOVE, SIMON
THE GREATEST SHOWMAN
The Greatest Showman! With #jessiemueller as Charity and @kealasettle as Lettie!- Emma-Isobel Murray (@EmmaaaMarieee) December 27, 2019
The greatest showman would make a bomb stage production- madison Ⓥ (@madisonskelton_) December 27, 2019
TANGLED
Tangled! It would be so fun! pic.twitter.com/q8M98ShyM5- Rae The Christmas Elf ???♀️ (@hey_its_rae) December 27, 2019
Also Tangeld. Her hair strewn across the stage/theatre and just imagine "mother knows best" being sung by Heidi Blinkenstaf. Ahhh. I've dreamt of this a lot. Enchanted as well.- Kassandra Perez (@bKassandraPerez) December 27, 2019
THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG
the princess and the frog! ? ??- olivia ; (@mckinleystaps) December 27, 2019
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY
ROCKETMAN
THE HANDMAID'S TALE
A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS
SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS!!!- entah (@partypoised) December 27, 2019
SHERLOCK
Sherlock would be really cool to be adapted to the stage.- layla K (@layla03779938) December 27, 2019
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS
LA LA LAND
La La Land!- Max Hechtman (@Max_MHVP) December 27, 2019
THE HELP
MOANA
moana!!! imagine the lighting potential with the water effects- cara || 32 ? tros (@ev3nhansen) December 27, 2019
MOONLIGHT
THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON
Peanut Butter Falcon!! The perfect story to adapt with a lead with a disability!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/cbYh28Jp8v- Emily Kranking (@emilykranking) December 27, 2019