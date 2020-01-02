Readers Respond

BWW Readers Name The Best Broadway Songs Of The Decade!

Jan. 2, 2020  

We asked, and you answered! With the decade officially at an end, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to determine what Broadway's song of the decade is with the help of our very own bracket! Now we've compiled some of the top picks for you to enjoy, including songs from fan-favorite shows like Hamilton, Hadestown, Dear Evan Hansen, Be More Chill, and more. Get your headphones ready and check out all of the songs below!

'MY SHOT' - HAMILTON

'WAIT FOR ME' - HADESTOWN

'SHE USED TO BE MINE' - WAITRESS

'WELCOME HOME' - BANDSTAND

'MICHAEL IN THE BATHROOM' - BE MORE CHILL

'ME AND THE SKY' - COME FROM AWAY

'WAVING THROUGH A WINDOW' - DEAR EVAN HANSEN

'ANSWER ME' - THE BAND'S VIST



