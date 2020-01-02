BWW Readers Name The Best Broadway Songs Of The Decade!

We asked, and you answered! With the decade officially at an end, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to determine what Broadway's song of the decade is with the help of our very own bracket! Now we've compiled some of the top picks for you to enjoy, including songs from fan-favorite shows like Hamilton, Hadestown, Dear Evan Hansen, Be More Chill, and more. Get your headphones ready and check out all of the songs below!

'MY SHOT' - HAMILTON

First of all, HOW DARE YOU. Secondly, here are my answers. pic.twitter.com/k2mNJOoW1b - Drunk Broadway (@DrunkBroadway) December 31, 2019

I mean I'm not surprised pic.twitter.com/BJnZKnvOHq - jillian (@Jilliand267) December 31, 2019

'WAIT FOR ME' - HADESTOWN

i think i've got this pic.twitter.com/31S6mDcloH - chlo (@bwaysolivo) December 31, 2019

'SHE USED TO BE MINE' - WAITRESS

Lowkey I knew the answer right from the start ?✨? #Bways2010sBracket pic.twitter.com/pFNgi6Ko6x - bramchito but cheery ?? (@Bramchito) December 31, 2019

'WELCOME HOME' - BANDSTAND

I knew this was going to be .@LauraOsnes vs. @LauraOsnes before I even started filling it out #bway2010sbracket pic.twitter.com/wLeCM6QkKS - Amanda Jean ✨ (@ajlthomas) December 31, 2019

'MICHAEL IN THE BATHROOM' - BE MORE CHILL

I may be a bit biased but I know MITB has saved multiple people, and helped many people feel secured and welcomed, therefore, MITB wins best song of the decade in my book @MrJoeIconis @georgesalazar #bway2010sbracket pic.twitter.com/MCM2Z25Yr0 - Megan • 23 (@simplesalazar) December 31, 2019

#bways2010sBracket It was really tough to choose between Michael and Waving.... pic.twitter.com/tpH83adsPD - Haley Fowler (@haley214) December 31, 2019

this was very difficult for me... especially the bottom left



anyway, here's my #Bways2010sBracket pic.twitter.com/8jiThZQ6ba - MARIE MET GEORGE SALAZAR???& GOODBYE 2019 ✌️ (@that_adrenaline) December 31, 2019

'ME AND THE SKY' - COME FROM AWAY

(as it should be because come from away is perhaps the most impactful show i've ever seen) #Bways2010sBracket pic.twitter.com/rBn1S4Y1GE - bradley dean lovebot • 6 (@giIIesandre) December 31, 2019

Haven't seen Hamilton or Hadestown so have to with #ComeFromAway as my pick! #Bways2010sBracket pic.twitter.com/kEQp9As4fr - Alyson Peters (@alyson1314) January 1, 2020

'WAVING THROUGH A WINDOW' - DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Wait for me vs. waving through a window tore me up but here we are pic.twitter.com/xL3VSm9G0U - Kaitlyn (@kaitlync7) January 1, 2020

#Bways2010sBracket such a hard time choosing between waving and dead mom... pic.twitter.com/C9DFihkemS - maddy (@agonymiserywoe) January 2, 2020

'ANSWER ME' - THE BAND'S VIST

the band's visit slaps and that on periodt luv #bway2010sbracket pic.twitter.com/P6tuEB7GGu - brie (@bwaybrie) December 31, 2019

Band's Visit was also the biggest shocker of a show for me this decade. It's simplistic beauty blew me away. pic.twitter.com/1FSycWxq7s - Cassaroni (@cass_josilyn) January 2, 2020





