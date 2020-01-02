BWW Readers Name The Best Broadway Songs Of The Decade!
We asked, and you answered! With the decade officially at an end, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to determine what Broadway's song of the decade is with the help of our very own bracket! Now we've compiled some of the top picks for you to enjoy, including songs from fan-favorite shows like Hamilton, Hadestown, Dear Evan Hansen, Be More Chill, and more. Get your headphones ready and check out all of the songs below!
'MY SHOT' - HAMILTON
oh that's easy pic.twitter.com/y4ye6QlEfP- ४ bri (@lovingherwasgay) December 31, 2019
First of all, HOW DARE YOU. Secondly, here are my answers. pic.twitter.com/k2mNJOoW1b- Drunk Broadway (@DrunkBroadway) December 31, 2019
I mean I'm not surprised pic.twitter.com/BJnZKnvOHq- jillian (@Jilliand267) December 31, 2019
'WAIT FOR ME' - HADESTOWN
i think i've got this pic.twitter.com/31S6mDcloH- chlo (@bwaysolivo) December 31, 2019
#Bways2010sBracket I mean is anyone surprised? pic.twitter.com/jgniB7B4da- D✌️ (@dylanajo) December 31, 2019
'SHE USED TO BE MINE' - WAITRESS
#Bways2010sBracket here's my two cents! pic.twitter.com/7zYm66dcIj- shea☀️ (@bwayshea) December 31, 2019
Lowkey I knew the answer right from the start ?✨? #Bways2010sBracket pic.twitter.com/pFNgi6Ko6x- bramchito but cheery ?? (@Bramchito) December 31, 2019
Ok but is anyone surprised... #Bways10sBracket pic.twitter.com/ic0P4bo74D- Emma (@emma_higton22) December 31, 2019
'WELCOME HOME' - BANDSTAND
I knew this was going to be .@LauraOsnes vs. @LauraOsnes before I even started filling it out #bway2010sbracket pic.twitter.com/wLeCM6QkKS- Amanda Jean ✨ (@ajlthomas) December 31, 2019
#Bways2010sBracket !!! pic.twitter.com/68F1cgkTd4- Diana Gregoire (@dianamggg) December 31, 2019
#Bways2010sBracket- ?????? ? FOLK ROBOTS CAST RECORDING!!! (@henribaurel) January 2, 2020
well i tried. pic.twitter.com/sGab7tiNge
'MICHAEL IN THE BATHROOM' - BE MORE CHILL
I may be a bit biased but I know MITB has saved multiple people, and helped many people feel secured and welcomed, therefore, MITB wins best song of the decade in my book @MrJoeIconis @georgesalazar #bway2010sbracket pic.twitter.com/MCM2Z25Yr0- Megan • 23 (@simplesalazar) December 31, 2019
#bways2010sBracket It was really tough to choose between Michael and Waving.... pic.twitter.com/tpH83adsPD- Haley Fowler (@haley214) December 31, 2019
this was very difficult for me... especially the bottom left- MARIE MET GEORGE SALAZAR???& GOODBYE 2019 ✌️ (@that_adrenaline) December 31, 2019
anyway, here's my #Bways2010sBracket pic.twitter.com/8jiThZQ6ba
'ME AND THE SKY' - COME FROM AWAY
(as it should be because come from away is perhaps the most impactful show i've ever seen) #Bways2010sBracket pic.twitter.com/rBn1S4Y1GE- bradley dean lovebot • 6 (@giIIesandre) December 31, 2019
Haven't seen Hamilton or Hadestown so have to with #ComeFromAway as my pick! #Bways2010sBracket pic.twitter.com/kEQp9As4fr- Alyson Peters (@alyson1314) January 1, 2020
'WAVING THROUGH A WINDOW' - DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Wait for me vs. waving through a window tore me up but here we are pic.twitter.com/xL3VSm9G0U- Kaitlyn (@kaitlync7) January 1, 2020
Here's my completed #Bways2010sBracket pic.twitter.com/OS3xUAPYjZ- Elisa ⁂ saw TROS x4 (@elisabelle__) December 31, 2019
#Bways2010sBracket such a hard time choosing between waving and dead mom... pic.twitter.com/C9DFihkemS- maddy (@agonymiserywoe) January 2, 2020
'ANSWER ME' - THE BAND'S VIST
the band's visit slaps and that on periodt luv #bway2010sbracket pic.twitter.com/P6tuEB7GGu- brie (@bwaybrie) December 31, 2019
Band's Visit was also the biggest shocker of a show for me this decade. It's simplistic beauty blew me away. pic.twitter.com/1FSycWxq7s- Cassaroni (@cass_josilyn) January 2, 2020