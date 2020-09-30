BWW Prompts: What Is Your Favorite Theatre Podcast?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

Which theatre podcasts are keeping Broadway fans entertained? Find out here!

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where we ask our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"I like the Chaos Twins podcast!" @dube_lexi

"The Naked American Songbook. Love it, especially the episodes with Darren Criss. He talks about Disney songs, There's nothing better." @rebecafrancoro1

"Broadwaysted"! Broadway performers drinking, playing games & talking about theatre. It doesn't get better!!" @KimberlyRobson7

"Little Known Facts and The Award Goes To are both absolutely brilliant and Ilana is a gem, she's incredibly sensitive, funny and smart and makes the listener feel as though both she and her guests are right there with them in their living room." @ilanalevine

"Musicalsplaining! It's hilarious and the format works wonder to both celebrate what we love (and sometimes hate) about musical theatre and to learn new stuff. 10/10 I listen to it religiously." @CallHerBlossom

Instagram

"Breaking Broadway hosted by Kerry Butler, I love this podcast so much it is so helpful." @kerrybutler.fan

"Burning It Down! It explores the racism in the American theatre through conversations with young BIPOCs in the industry." @callmyname_alejandro

"E-Ticket to Broadway. It has two of my favorites: Disney and Broadway. And it brings magic, joy, and escape during this crazy time" @crilaracca

"Obviously it's Guys Who Like Musicals" @sarahh.mckibbin

"Break A Bat Podcast! The only answer is Break a Bat! Does anyone else feature legends like Johnny Damon, Ken Singleton, and Al Roker? I don't think so!!! Baseball legends talking about Broadway and old Westerns - any other answer is just wrong!!!" @athmango815

Facebook

"Broadway Babies! This week's guest was Ben Fankhauser from Newsies! Amazing guests, hosted by two pro performers." Noelle Christine

"The Hang with Ramin Karimloo" Jessica Viduya

"The Latest Draft Podcast introduces new musicals by emerging artists!" Sam Rosenblatt

"Hamilcast" Loong Jay

"Every Musical Ever" Loretta Brinkman

Related Articles