BWW Prompts: What Is Your Favorite 'I Want' Song and Why?

BroadwayWorld readers reveal their favorite 'I Want' songs!

Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where we ask our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"'My Shot' from Hamilton. It's lyrically genius, it leaves you feeling like you're ready to leave your mark and it gets you pumped every single time you listen to it." @JusticeWinter7

"'One Perfect Moment' from Bring It On the musical. All she wants is to do well for the squad, and this song portrays that so beautifully. You can really tell how Campbell cares so deeply about this, and this 'I want' song is so powerful." @NoaBerger7

"'In My Own Little Corner' [from Cinderella] and 'If I Were a Rich Man' [from Fiddler on the Roof]" @winkieguard

"'Into the Unknown' [from Frozen 2]" @AlexisFriedma16

Instagram

"'Santa Fe' [from Newsies], it's so beautifully written and perfectly encapsulates Jack's state of mind (also nothing can beat Jeremy Jordan's final note)" @merelw_

"'The Wizard and I' [from Wicked]! The ultimate and the best." @__jaimee_summer__

"'Journey to the Past' from Anastasia! It shows Anya's perseverance and her longing to go back to her old life, and to know who she really was, after being an orphan with no memory for all her life. Also, I love Christy Altomare, and she is perfect for that role sooo..." @_inmydreamss

"Falsettos' 'A Tight Knit Family' as Marvin literally wants it all." @multifandomart18

"'Astonishing' [from Little Women]! I just love how it's not in the beginning like most I Want songs. And Sutton Foster just adds to the powe of it." @court_lorr_stan

Facebook

"'Waiting For Life to Begin'. Ti Moune wants her life to begin with Daniel and I saw Once On This Island in December and it was incredible." Sara Powell

"'I'm the Greatest Star' from Funny Girl, because Barbra is utterly convincing and impossible to ignore." Dan Hammerman

"'Corner of the Sky' from PIPPIN has to be the most universal 'I Want' song ever written." Jeffrey Kare

"'Waving Through A Window' [from Dear Evan Hansen] because it's a good question for many people, asking 'Does anyone notice me? Do I matter to anyone?'" Blake Spaich

"'Out There' from Hunchback. Schwartz and Menken were able to convey so much of Quasimodo's kinetic emotion and longing, and the song leaves you absolutely breathless by the end." Steven R. Drake

