BWW Prompts: Use A Broadway Lyric As Your Campaign Slogan!

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

Hit the campaign trail Broadway-style! Read your responses for today's prompt!

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where we ask our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"'The time is now! The day is here!'" @JusticeWinter7

"There can only be one campaign slogan right now, it should be easy to understand for every single person from every country on this planet and it's from The Prom: 'Time to make some better choices, drop the hate and raise your voices!'" @RebeccaEA1307

"'Wrongs will be righted, if we're united, let us seize the day.'" @cheesyearthgirl

"'The time is here! Let us welcome it gladly with courage and cheer! Let us take to the streets with no doubt in our hearts!'" @Caffienated1987

"Lyrics from Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson come to mind: 'Take a stand against the elite They don't care anything for us. And we will eat sweet democracy!'" @Kim_Robson

Instagram

"'The things we do today will be tomorrow's news!'" @LexiJanna

"'This is not the moment, it's the movement!'" @findingniksy

"'Everyone deserves the chance to fly!'" @hayden_d_1

"'Immigrants, we get the job done.'" @edo_am

"'And say to the others who did not follow through, we're still your brothers and we will fight for you.'" @the.story.of.the.tucks

Facebook

"'And I could not put down.my sword, when justice was my right." Lois Rubin Gross

"'We've been fighting for far too long!' -Bandstand" Sara Powell

"Dreams the way we planned them, if we work in tandem." Nicole LaBresh

"'To the world we dream about and to the one we live in now!'" Andy Conway

"Don't dream it, be it." Angela Celeghin

Related Articles