BWW Photo Exclusive: First Look at Nicholas Rodriguez, Emma Rose Brooks, Kelley Faulkner and Richard R. Henry in GUYS AND DOLLS at Milwaukee Rep

Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents Guys and Dolls, a Tony Award-winning musical in the intimate Quadracci Powerhouse, running now through October 29. BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the cast in action below!

Guys and Dolls is led by Emma Rose Brooks (Antonia in Man of La Mancha) as Sarah Brown, Kelley Faulkner (Sally Bowles in Cabaret) as Miss Adelaide, Richard R. Henry (Hunchback of Notre Dame, La Jolla) as Nathan Detroit, and Nicholas Rodriguez (Broadway's Tarzan) as Sky Masterson.

The production also features Adrian Aguilar (Broadway's Rocky) as Benny Southstreet, Brian Collier (Broadway's Mary Poppins) as Angie the Ox, Matt Daniels (The Duke in Man of La Mancha) as Lt. Brannigan, Michael J. Farina (Sancho in Man of La Mancha) as Nicely-Nicely, Di'Monte Henning (Dreamgirls) as Harry the Horse, David Hess (Father in Ragtime) as Arvide Abernathy, Gerry McIntyre (Broadway's Once On This Island) as Rusty Charlie, NaTonia Monet (Dreamgirls Korean Tour) as Allison, Karilyn Ashley Surratt (Rockette in Radio City Christmas Spectacular) as Martha, Tiffany Topol (Once US Tour) as Mimi, Andrew Varela (Les Miserables 25th Anniversary Tour) as Big Jule, and Virginia A. Woodruff (Broadway's The Color Purple) as General Cartwright.

Guys and Dolls is directed by Artistic Director Mark Clements, making it his eighth musical staged in the Quadracci Powerhouse following Man of La Mancha (2016/17), Dreamgirls (2015/16), The Color Purple (2014/15), Ragtime (2013/14), Assassins (2012/13), Next to Normal (2011/12), and Cabaret (2010/11). The production features music direction from Rep Associate Artist Dan Kazemi (Dreamgirls), choreography by Tony nominee Stephen Mear (Disney's Mary Poppins and The Rep's Dreamgirls), set design by Scott Davis (The Royale), costume design by Alexander B. Tecoma (A Christmas Carol), lighting design by Jason Fassl (Man of La Mancha), sound design by Megan B. Henninger (Man of La Mancha), musical supervision by Rep Associate Artist John Tanner (A Christmas Carol) and dialect coaching by Clare Arena Haden.

With music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, Guys and Dolls is based on the stories of Damon Runyon that follows two small-time gamblers as they pursue love and luck from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba. This granddaddy of American Theater is considered one of the greatest musicals of all time featuring a timeless story and some of the best show tunes around, including "Luck Be A Lady," "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat," and "I've Never Been in Love Before."

Guys and Dolls runs now through October 29 in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Opening night is set for Saturday, September 23 at 8pm. To purchase tickets go to www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by phone at 414-224-9490 or in person at the Ticket Office (108 E. Wells Street).

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow

