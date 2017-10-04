BWW Morning Brief October 4th, 2017: Tina Fey Delivers Cheese Fries, NO WAKE Opens, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - October 03, 2017

Tony Award nominee Orfeh will return to Broadway in PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL. Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, Garry Marshall's PRETTY WOMAN,the new musical will arrive on Broadway following its World Premiere stage production in Chicago in the spring of 2018.. (more...)

2) Kecia Lewis, Julee Cerda, Treshelle Edmond, and John McGinty Join CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD

by BWW News Desk - October 03, 2017

Producer Hal Luftig announced today additional casting and the creative team rounding out the upcoming ardent revival of Mark Medoff's groundbreaking play, Children of a Lesser God.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Jason Alexander Explains How He Once Tee'd Off Stephen Sondheim

by BWW News Desk - October 03, 2017

On last night's LATE SHOW, 'Hit the Road' star Jason Alexander recalled starring in Stephen Sondheim's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG and explained how he pissed off the legendary composer.. (more...)

4) Get In Losers! Tina Fey Delivers Food Truck Cheese Fries to MEAN GIRLS Fans in NYC

by Alan Henry - October 03, 2017

Mrs. Norbury isn't pushing drugs... she's pushing... cheese fries? This morning Tina Fey celebrated #MeanGirlsDay by delivering cheese fries (no carbs, of course) to fans waiting to purchase tickets at the August Wilson Theatre box office.. (more...)

5) Tony Award-Winning COME FROM AWAY Exceeds $12 Million in Ticket Sales

by BWW News Desk - October 03, 2017

Tickets to the return engagement of COME FROM AWAY have been on public sale for only a week and already the multi award-winning musical has achieved $12M at the box office. That's a new record for theatre sales in Canada.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-William Donnelly's NO WAKE opens tonight at 59E59 Theaters!

-Kevin Aichele, Derek Carley, Robyn Hurder and Jenna Nicole Schoen headline FROM HERE TO ETERNITY's North American rollout at Ogunquit Playhouse!

-NY/LON Productions presents the New York premiere of DEPOSIT tonight!

-And contemporary Australian play reading BUMMING WITH JANE comes to the PIT Loft tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Orfeh does a chemistry rest with an old castmate on the latest episode of TURNING THE TABLES!

What we're geeking out over: The brand new clip from WILL & GRACE, starring DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt as Eric McCormack's date!

What we're watching: Jordan Fisher saved the day in his latest routine on DANCING WITH THE STARS!

Social Butterfly: We hit the streets of NYC to celebrate Mean Girls Day yesterday and of course ended it by getting cheese fries from Tina Fey herself!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Liev Schreiber, who turns 50 today!

Liev Schreiber was last seen on Broadway in LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES and 'Eddie' in A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, which won him a Drama Desk Award. Before that, he starred on Broadway in TALK RADIO, GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS (which earned him a Tony for Best Featured Actor in 2005), BETRAYAL and IN THE SUMMER HOUSE. Among his Off-Broadway credits are MACBETH, HENRY V, THE MERCY SEAT, OTHELLO, HAMLET, CYMBELINE, MOONLIGHT, THE TEMPEST and GOODNIGHT DESDEMONA. He currently plays the title role in Showtime's RAY DONOVAN and recently appeared on the big screen in SPOTLIGHT, Lee Daniels' THE BUTLER, the X-MEN films and more.

