BWW Morning Brief August 17th, 2017: Brandy Returns to the Cell Block in CHICAGO and More!

by BWW News Desk - August 16, 2017

Casting has been announced for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies, the spellbinding sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, which makes its North American premiere on Wednesday, October 25 in Detroit, MI, following technical rehearsals and performances in Utica, NY (September 22-24, Stanley Theatre) and a special preview engagement in Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre October 3-8, 2017.. (more...)

2) Industry Exclusive: Michael Riedel Out at Theater Talk; To Be Replaced by Multiple Co-Hosts

by BWW News Desk - August 16, 2017

BroadwayWorld has learned that the longtime on-air partnership of THEATER TALK co-hosts Susan Haskins and Michael Riedel has come to an end. We're told that Riedel will no longer appear on the program, and instead will be replaced by multiple rotating guest co-hosts for the foreseeable future. . (more...)

3) VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Up for Writing a GAME OF THRONES Musical; Offers Rap Lyrics

by BWW News Desk - August 16, 2017

On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, James Corden asked Lin-Manuel Miranda if he would consider writing a GAME OF THRONES musical. 'In a New York minute,' replied the Tony Award winner.. (more...)

4) Search Underway for Missing Broadway Talent Agent, Mark Schlegel

by BWW News Desk - August 16, 2017

According to the Paramus Daily Voice, a search is currently underway for a missing talent agent, Mark Schlegel. The 57-year-old went missing on Sunday afternoon after returning from a family trip to Scotland.. (more...)

5) Breaking: Tom Hollander Will Lead Revival of Tom Stoppard's TRAVESTIES on Broadway!

by BWW News Desk - August 16, 2017

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) - in association with Chocolate Factory Productions and Sonia Friedman Productions - has just announced the first Broadway revival of Tom Stoppard's Tony Award-winning play Travesties, direct from its hit, sold-out productions at London's Menier Chocolate Factory (David Babani, Artistic Director) and the West End. Tony nominee Patrick Marber will return to direct the London production's acclaimed star Tom Hollander as Henry Carr.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Brandy Norwood returns to the cell block in Broadway's CHICAGO!

-New Musical COME LIGHT MY CIGARETTE opens tonight at Theater at St. Clement's!

-Annie Golden, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Allen Nichols and more are set for tonight's INNER CITY reunion concert at Feinstein's/54 Below!

- The Rockettes will stop traffic on Sixth Avenue with the return of CHRISTMAS IN AUGUST today!

-And SNOWFALL's Carter Hudson headlines Ensemble for the Romantic Century's VAN GOGH'S EAR, opening tonight!

