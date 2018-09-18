BWW LIVE Will Chat with Linda Eder Today- Watch LIVE at 5:30pm!

Today, September 18, (5:30pm EST) BroadwayWorld's Steve Schonberg is getting up close and personal with recording superstar and Broadway alum, Linda Eder! Don't forget to tune in to our official Facebook page to submit your questions live or send us questions in advance on Twitter @BroadwayWorld with #AskEderBWW.



Tune in on Tuesday at 5:30pm to watch LIVE!





Showcasing one of the greatest voices of our time, Linda Eder's diverse repertoire spans Broadway, Standards, Pop, Country, and Jazz. Currently, Eder is celebrating her 17th solo recording, "If You See Me," a collection of songs from Broadway and the Great American Songbook, and a new DVD, "The Other Side".

Many of the selections on "If You See Me" were chosen from a huge list submitted by her fans after Linda requested suggestions on social media. The final cut on the CD is an original song written by Linda and her son, Jake Wildhorn. A budding singer/songwriter, Jake is following in the footsteps of his parents (Eder and prolific Broadway composer, Frank Wildhorn). With music by Jake and lyrics by Linda, the song "If You See Me" became the title track.



"The Other Side," a three hour long DVD, gives fans a rare and intimate glimpse into Eder's life behind the scenes at home and at work. It is an unvarnished look into the life of a "Country Girl" who sings. Compiled from footage shot almost entirely by Linda herself and with the assistance of some good friends, it was filmed over the course of three years.

