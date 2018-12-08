BWW Invite: RSVP Now to Watch a Live Q&A With Darren Criss on Monday!

Dec. 8, 2018  

BWW Invite: RSVP Now to Watch a Live Q&A With Darren Criss on Monday!

SAG-AFTRA Foundation and BroadwayWorld have partnered for a filmed Conversations Q&A series to recognize and celebrate the vibrant theatre community in New York City and the actors who aspire to have a career on the stage and screen.

On Monday, December 10 (2:00pm) join us at the Robin Williams Center (247 West 54th Street) for a Career Conversations Q&A with Darren Criss, moderated by Broadway World's Richard Ridge of "Backstage with Richard Ridge!"

Click here to RSVP. This event is free and open to non-members.

Darren Criss is a multi-faceted artist with an illustrious career spanning television, film, music and stage. He recently won a Primetime Emmy Award and received a Golden Globe nod for his portrayal of Andrew Cunanan in Ryan Murphy's award-winning series "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace." He made television history for being the second actor of Asian descent to ever win in this category and first Filipino-American to ever win an Emmy. His turn as Cunanan garnered him rave-reviews, being deemed as "electrifying," "chilling," "compelling," "magnetic and frightening," and "career-changing." It has also earned him acting nods from the Television Critics Association Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards and People's Choice Awards.

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Like, Totally Check Out a First Look at Dove Cameron and More in CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL!
  • Paper Mill Playhouse Announces Cast and Creative Team for Jerry Mitchell-Directed MY VERY OWN BRITISH INVASION
  • VIDEO: Megan Hilty and Josh Radnor Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' At The Kennedy Center
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Santino Fontana as 'Dorothy Michaels' TOOTSIE!
  • Breaking: Faye Dunaway To Return to Broadway as Katharine Hepburn In Matthew Lombardo's TEA AT FIVE
  • Breaking: Sara Bareilles Will Return to WAITRESS on Broadway in January, with Gavin Creel as Dr. Pomatter!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE