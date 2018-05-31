BWW Invite: Get Up Close with Tony Nominee from MY FAIR LADY, Harry Hadden-Paton!

SAG-AFTRA Foundation and BroadwayWorld have partnered for a filmed Conversations Q&A series to recognize and celebrate the vibrant theatre community in New York City and the actors who aspire to have a career on the stage and screen.

On Tuesday, June 5 (3pm) join us at the Robin Williams Center (247 West 54th Street) for a Career Conversations Q&A with Tony nominee Harry Hadden-Paton currently starring in My Fair Lady, moderated by BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge of "Backstage with Richard Ridge!"



Click here to RSVP. This event is free and open to non-members. Please direct any questions to nyrsvp@sagfoundation.org and write "Harry" in the subject line.

Harry Hadden-Paton recently made his highly anticipated Broadway debut in Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady. His performance as the iconic role of Henry Higgins garnered nominations from the Tony Awards and Drama Desk Awards for Lead Actor in a Musical. He was also nominated for Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Broadway.com Audience Choice awards and won the Theater World Award for his performance. Bartlett Sher directs the Lincoln Center Theater production, which opened April 19, 2018.

Known to global television viewers for his portrayals of Bertie Pelham on Downton Abbey and Martin Charteris on The Crown, other TV credits include Gaston de Foix on Versailles, and Hans Von Enke on Wallander.

Film credits include The Little Stranger, About Time, The Hollow Crown, The Deep Blue Sea, In the Loop, and La Vie en Rose.

Hadden-Paton's UK theater credits include the West End - The Importance of Being Earnest (Ian Charleson Award nomination), Flare Path, and The Pride. Off-West End: She Stoops to Conquer at The Royal National Theatre, Posh at The Royal Court, The Changeling at The Young Vic, and The Prince of Homburg at The Donmar Warehouse.

Hadden-Paton was born in London where he graduated from Eton College and trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

He is married to fellow actor Rebecca Night and they have two daughters. The family calls London home.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You