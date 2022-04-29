BWW Interview: Jeff Richmond & Meredith Scardino Talk Broadway Cameos in GIRLS5EVA Season Two

Girls5Eva will make it's highly-anticipated return to Peacock with a new season streaming on May 5!

Starring Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Phillips, the series follows one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90s that was churned through the pop music machine reunites to give their dreams another shot. This time they'll try again on their own terms.

BroadwayWorld caught up with the show's creators, Jeff Richmond and Meredith Scardino, to discuss what viewers can expect from the new season. They also teased the Broadway cameos that audiences can expect from the upcoming season.

"Tina [Fey] and I already had a relationship with a lot of these people from Mean Girls. So, we had Erika [Henningsen] and Ashley [Park] already in mind," Richmond stated. "It's always great to be here and to pick all this great Broadway talent."

Other Broadway names making appearances in the new season include Andrew Rannells, James Monroe Iglehart, Grey Henson, Daniel Breaker, Judy Gold, Mario Cantone, and more.

Watch the complete interview here: