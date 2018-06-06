BWW Interview: Betsy Wolfe On HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING at The Kennedy Center

Betsy Wolfe stars as Rosemary in the Kennedy Center's Broadway Center Stage production of "How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying," which opens tonight. Wolfe is known for a number of roles including Cordelia in the Broadway revival of "Falsettos" and her recent run as Jenna in "Waitress."

Have you performed at the Kennedy Center before?

The last time I was at Kennedy was with Darren Criss in Broadway Today. I thought it was stunningly beautiful, and this was the perfect opportunity to return.

Given that DC audiences are a bit more on the political side, how did you approach a revival for a show like, "How to Succeed," especially in the age of #metoo? Since that the show features songs like, "Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm" and "A Secretary is Not a Toy," was it challenging to work on a revival that's cognizant of this but is also true to the original?

It wasn't lost that it would be viewed this way, but I think it's a perfect show to do right now. The themes really resonate with people, and the book is a strong story that I think holds currency today. There are ramifications for bad behaviors, and I think it's really ahead of its time. If you look at the female roles, it really addresses the current political climate. The women have agency in their environment, and their actions are motivated by choice as much as they can in the time they're in. I'm really proud of what we've done to show that, and I think the story resonates.

You recently came off a Broadway run playing Jenna in "Waitress," who's a character in a new show and is viewed as a bit of a feminist figure. How did preparing for Rosemary, in a revival set in a time when expectations for women were quite different, differ from that experience?

The only time I saw "How to Succeed" was the last Broadway revival in 2013; I actually forgot about the song ["Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm"] until I opened the script. But I think I understand her more - in any other world or show, it would be Rosemary's story. She's Finch's equal, trying to climb the ladder and be as successful as she can be. She's just as powerful in crafting her life. We know it's not good enough for her to just keep his dinner warm, but it's not as literal as that. And we got a little creative to show that.

How does it differ preparing for newer material, like "Waitress," versus a revival, like "How to Succeed"?

Even though there have been many revivals, I'm not as familiar with the previous ones, which helped me approach it without preconceived notions. The script is well-written, and it still lands today. We worked to be truthful to the material and what it means now. Sure, there are some parts that don't feel they apply anymore, but they're worth revisiting as well. In some ways, the show is more relevant now because of how it explores the ramifications of trying to climb up the ladder. I think it transcends.

I think it's important to strip away preconceived notions about the show, and approach it with fresh eyes. Marc [Bruni, the director] has given us new ways to look at it.

Kennedy Center's Broadway Center Stage is a much shorter run than most shows - what was it like working on a show with a limited run?

It's incredible - the production value is great, it's far more than music stands on a stage. It's more like Encores! [at New York City Center]. It's really special - we even have a 17-piece orchestra, which is rare even for big Broadway productions these days. You don't want to miss it. I'm excited for people to see it.

"How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" runs June 6th through June 10th at the Kennedy Center, as part of the Broadway Center Stage Series. Run time is two hours, forty-five minutes with one fifteen-minute intermission.

