BWW Flashback: Watch Megan Hilty, Christopher Jackson, & More Broadway Stars Perform in Past Memorial Day Concerts on PBS!
Tomorrow is Memorial Day, and although we can't celebrate like normal, we can have a look back at some of our favorite Broadway stars performing patriotic tunes! Watch performances from Christopher Jackson, Megan Hilty, Cynthia Erivo, and more in our roundup of videos from Memorial Day concerts of years past!
Need more ways to celebrate? Tune in right here on Sunday, May 24 (8pm) to watch the PBS NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT, featuring performances from Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O'Hara, Christopher Jackson and more!
Christopher Jackson performing "He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother" on the 2019 National Memorial Day Concert
Amber Riley performing "I'll Stand By You" on the 2019 National Memorial Day Concert
Megan Hilty performing "God Bless America" on the 2018 National Memorial Day Concert
Cynthia Erivo performing "Requiem for a Soldier" on the 2018 National Memorial Day Concert
Renée Fleming performing "Wind Beneath My Wings" on the 2017 National Memorial Day Concert
Auli'i Cravalho performing "The Star-Spangled Banner" on the 2017 National Memorial Day Concert
Katharine McPhee performing a medley of "America, the Beautiful" and "Battle Hymn of the Republic" on the 2016 National Memorial Day Concert
Alfie Boe performing "Forever Young" on the 2016 National Memorial Day Concert