BWW Flashback: Watch Megan Hilty, Christopher Jackson, & More Broadway Stars Perform in Past Memorial Day Concerts on PBS!

Tomorrow is Memorial Day, and although we can't celebrate like normal, we can have a look back at some of our favorite Broadway stars performing patriotic tunes! Watch performances from Christopher Jackson, Megan Hilty, Cynthia Erivo, and more in our roundup of videos from Memorial Day concerts of years past!

Need more ways to celebrate? Tune in right here on Sunday, May 24 (8pm) to watch the PBS NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT, featuring performances from Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O'Hara, Christopher Jackson and more!

Christopher Jackson performing "He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother" on the 2019 National Memorial Day Concert

Amber Riley performing "I'll Stand By You" on the 2019 National Memorial Day Concert

Megan Hilty performing "God Bless America" on the 2018 National Memorial Day Concert