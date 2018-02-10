BWW Flashback: Diana Rigg Rehearses for COLETTE in 1982

Feb. 10, 2018  

We're taking you deep into the archives of BroadwayWorld photographer Walter McBride for exclusive flashbacks to Broadway past. Today, check out the these vintage shots from rehearsals of Colette, featuring Diana Rigg.

Colette, based on the life of the French writer and created by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt, launched a national tour in 1982, but closed before making its final stop on Broadway.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

BWW Flashback: Diana Rigg Rehearses for COLETTE in 1982
Diana Rigg in rehearsal with Sir Robert Helpmann for "Colette" at their rehearsal hall on January 15, 1982 in New York City.

