BWW Flashback: Broadway Couple Kate Baldwin and Graham Rowat Attend Closing Night of FINIAN'S RAINBOW at Encores!

Broadway spouses Kate Baldwin and Graham Rowat are both stars in their own right. Baldwin is currently in Hello, Dolly! and Rowat was most recently seen in the 2017 revival of Sunset Boulevard. Today we flash back on the pair attending the closing night performance After Party for the NY City Center ENCORES! production of "Finian's Rainbow." Check out the photo below!

Kate Baldwin's Broadway credits include Big Fish, Finian's Rainbow (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), Wonderful Town, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and The Full Monty. Off-Broadway: Giant (Public Theatre; Drama Desk Award nomination.). Other NY credits: Opening Doors at Zankel Hall, five Encores!. Regional: Can Can (Paper Mill), A Little Night Music (Berkshire Theater Festival), Giant (Dallas Theater Center), The Women (Old Globe), The Music Man and South Pacific (Hayes nomination; Arena Stage), She Loves Me (IRNE nomination; Huntington Theatre/Williamstown Theatre Festival), Henry V (Shakespeare Theatre of NJ). Tour: Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Concerts: Chicago Humanities Festival, NSO, PSO and the American Songbook Series. TV: "Law & Order: SVU;" PBS: "Live From Lincoln Center: Stephen Sondheim's Passion." Recording: Let's See What Happens (PS Classics).

Graham Rowat has been seen on Broadway in Mamma Mia, Guys and Dolls, LoveMusik, Dracula, and Beauty and the Beast. Off-Broadway he appeared in The Blue Flower (Second Stage), The Boys in the Band (Transport Group). Other credits include White Christmas, Les Miserables, Constellations, Bells Are Ringing (Berkshire Theatre Festival), A Funny Thing...Forum (Two River Theater, Williamstown Theatre Festival). He can be seen on TV in Elementary and The Good Wife.



Kate Baldwin & Graham Rowat attending the closing night performance After Party for the NY City Center ENCORES! production of "Finian's Rainbow" at City Center in New York City. March 29, 2009