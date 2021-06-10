BWW Exclusive: Watch Daphne Rubin-Vega Throw a Carnaval del Barrio in the IN THE HEIGHTS Movie!

Let's have a Carnaval del Barrio! June 10 is here at last and theatre fans everywhere are celebrating the released of the eagerly anticipated In the Heights.

The company agreed that creating "Carnaval del Barrio" was one of the most special days on set. "It was a song that we had to fight to include," said Miranda. "If you look at it from a story perspective, not much happens in it, right? They are sad; they rally; they're joyous! But it contains such much of the essence of the themes of the movie in terms of: how do we define home? How do we define community? How do we deal with challenges that are facing us? So we had one day to film the whole thing! The entire 8-minute number is from sun up top sun down, behind four blocks in the 170s."

Anthony Ramos, who plays Usnavi, agreed. "It's a song towards the middle of the film. We were all in this alleyway with like sixty dancers. We shot this massive musical number in one day! The speed and the electricity and the heart that was being poured out that day... it was hard to not feel it all from a guttural place and to not get emotional.

You can catch In the Heights in theatres and on HBO Max now! Until you do, catch a sneak peek of "Carnaval del Barrio," performed by Daphne Rubin-Vega with a very special introduction from Abuela Claudia herself, Olga Merediz.