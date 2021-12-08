BWW Exclusive: Megan Hilty Voices Holly Darlin in TROLLSTOPIA 'Hairnasium' Clip

Fresh off playing Lily St. Regis in Annie Live, Megan Hilty stars as Holly Darlin in the fifth season of TrollsTopia! Watch Hilty's character in action in an exclusive clip from the new season!

TrollsTopia also features the voices of Skylar Astin as "Branch", Amanda Leighton as "Poppy", David Fynn as "Biggie", Ron Funches as "Cooper", Kenan Thompson as "Tiny Diamond", Jeanine Mason as "Minuet", Kevin Michael Richardson as "Smidge", Sam Haft as "Chaz", and Glozell Green as "Grandma Rosiepuff".

Inspired by the beloved DreamWorks Animation films, TrollsTopia is the next chapter in the hair-raising adventures of the trolls. Now that Poppy knows there are other musical trolls scattered throughout the forest, she bottles up her endless positivity and invites delegates from every troll tribe in the forest to live together in harmony in a grand experiment she calls TrollsTopia!

In TrollsTopia nothing is more important than parties and friendship! Join in the fun as the tiny Trolls welcome a K-Pop girl group on a mission, Holly and Val meet a Bergen for the first time, and Synth and Minuet take a ride down the "Tunnel of Friendship!" With endless hugs, dancing, songs and, of course, cupcakes, DreamWorks TrollsTopia returns with all new episodes to Hulu and Peacock December 9.

Megan Hilty has been seen on Broadway in Wicked, 9 to 5: the Musical, and Noises Off. She is also known for her role as Ivy Lynn on NBC's musical drama series Smash.